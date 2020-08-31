Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

215,000 KM

Details

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5720802
  • Stock #: 5220
  • VIN: 3c4pdccg1ct241182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5220
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER , ALL WHEEL DRIVE , GPS , BACK UP CAMERA , POWER SUNROOF , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , navigation , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , power seat , heated seats , tilt steering , cruise , and much more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

