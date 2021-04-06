2012 Fiat 500

$4,588 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6900423

6900423 Stock #: 201521B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nero (Black)

Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 180,006 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Pwr sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter Bluetooth Connection 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 22D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine 6-speed auto trans NERO (BLACK) 1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD) NERO/GRIGIO (BLACK/GREY) SEATS NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.