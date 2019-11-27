2012 Fisker Karma

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Suspension
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
