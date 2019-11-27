2012 Fisker Karma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

