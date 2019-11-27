Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Fisker Karma

EcoSport

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fisker Karma

EcoSport

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

Contact Seller

$49,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388463
  • Stock #: L19N5205
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2012 Bentley Contine...
 96,000 KM
$95,000 + tax & lic
2012 Bentley Contine...
 96,000 KM
$95,000 + tax & lic
2001 Toyota Echo
 227,000 KM
$800 + tax & lic
Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales - Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-282-XXXX

(click to show)

905-282-9299

Send A Message