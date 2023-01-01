Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

317,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

RUNNING STRONG, SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

RUNNING STRONG, SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1685048061
  2. 1685048070
  3. 1685048067
  4. 1685048056
  5. 1685048069
  6. 1685048067
  7. 1685048055
  8. 1685048065
  9. 1685048062
  10. 1685048060
  11. 1685048059
  12. 1685048057
  13. 1685048064
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
317,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 317,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

SELLING IT AS IS AS TRADED AS PER MILEAGE, STRONG TRUCK, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON, BOTH ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN SMOOTH

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C,NO FEES!!! .Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2016 Ford F-150 8CYL...
 186,000 KM
$23,985 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 317,000 KM
$6,985 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4X4,...
 149,000 KM
$27,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory