2012 Ford Escape

165,576 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hasher Motors Inc.

647-885-1527

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-885-1527

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,576KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110771
  • Stock #: 011
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D70CKB72090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 011
  • Mileage 165,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hasher Motors Inc.

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

