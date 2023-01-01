Menu
FULLY LOADED .LOW MILEAGE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, SUNROOF, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, CRUISE CINTROL, 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD) REMOTE STARTER EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2012 Ford Escape

158,000 KM

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9D77CKB85990

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9D77CKB85990
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Ford Escape