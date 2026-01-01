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<p>READY TO SELL – 2012 FORD ESCAPE FWD</p><p>ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – TAXES & LICENSING INCLUDED</p><p>NO HIDDEN FEES – PAY & DRIVE – PRICE IS FIRM</p><p>ONE OWNER & LOW MILEAGE</p><p>SOLD AS-IS</p><p>BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>REMOTE START</p><p>REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p>2 KEYS</p><p>POWER WINDOWS</p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS</p><p>AM/FM/CD/MP3 AUDIO WITH AUX INPUT</p><p>AIR CONDITIONING</p><p> </p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, WITH NO WARRANTY OR SAFETY INCLUDED.</p><p>AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, THIS VEHICLE MAY NOT BE ROADWORTHY AND MAY REQUIRE REPAIRS AT THE BUYER’S EXPENSE.</p><p>FINAL PRICE INCLUDES TAXES & LICENSING.</p><p>NO EXTRA FEES. NO SURPRISES. PRICE IS NOT NEGOTIABLE.</p><p>VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU</p><p>PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE</p><p>🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA</p><p>📞 +1 437 962 7777</p><p>📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2012 Ford Escape

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14114692

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
219,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D77CKB45839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO SELL – 2012 FORD ESCAPE FWD

ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – TAXES & LICENSING INCLUDED

NO HIDDEN FEES – PAY & DRIVE – PRICE IS FIRM

ONE OWNER & LOW MILEAGE

SOLD AS-IS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

CRUISE CONTROL

REMOTE START

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

2 KEYS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

AM/FM/CD/MP3 AUDIO WITH AUX INPUT

AIR CONDITIONING

 

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, WITH NO WARRANTY OR SAFETY INCLUDED.

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, THIS VEHICLE MAY NOT BE ROADWORTHY AND MAY REQUIRE REPAIRS AT THE BUYER’S EXPENSE.

FINAL PRICE INCLUDES TAXES & LICENSING.

NO EXTRA FEES. NO SURPRISES. PRICE IS NOT NEGOTIABLE.

VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU

PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE

🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA

📞 +1 437 962 7777

📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
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437-962-7777

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$1,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2012 Ford Escape