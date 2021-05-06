Menu
2012 Ford Escape

278,225 KM

$4,096

+ tax & licensing
$4,096

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,096

+ taxes & licensing

278,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7074346
  • Stock #: J212046A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG5CKA60470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Suede
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J212046A
  • Mileage 278,225 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Limited

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Leather Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

