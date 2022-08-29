Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,940

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 9179131
  2. 9179131
  3. 9179131
  4. 9179131
  5. 9179131
  6. 9179131
  7. 9179131
  8. 9179131
  9. 9179131
  10. 9179131
  11. 9179131
  12. 9179131
  13. 9179131
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,940

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9179131
  • Stock #: 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2007 Pontiac Montana...
 187,000 KM
$3,820 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 156,000 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 228,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory