2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,940 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9179131

9179131 Stock #: 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966

1FMCU9DG1CKB59966 VIN: 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 1FMCU9DG1CKB59966

Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.