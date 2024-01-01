Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Ford F-150

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11693728
  2. 11693728
  3. 11693728
  4. 11693728
  5. 11693728
  6. 11693728
  7. 11693728
  8. 11693728
  9. 11693728
  10. 11693728
  11. 11693728
  12. 11693728
  13. 11693728
  14. 11693728
  15. 11693728
  16. 11693728
  17. 11693728
  18. 11693728
  19. 11693728
  20. 11693728
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET5CFA98204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTFW1ET5CFA98204
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 BMW 528 i xDrive 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 BMW 528 i xDrive 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic 228,000 KM $5,980 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Kia Soul Base 4dr Hatchback Manual 192,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic 188,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150