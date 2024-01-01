Menu
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Ford F-150

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Super Cab Styleside 8 ft. box 163 in. WB Automatic

2012 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Super Cab Styleside 8 ft. box 163 in. WB Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET7CFA00760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTFW1ET7CFA00760
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

