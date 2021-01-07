Menu
2012 Ford F-150

158,313 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

XTR Super Crew Quality & Value

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

158,313KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474520
  • Stock #: 131071M
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5CFB75938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Individually inspected and selected for your piece of mind, Local Ontario original good service truck since day one and seems to be under coated through the years, No damage reported according to car fax history report, Clean super crew F150 XTR in outstanding condition, Hauge room for your crew and family members, 6.8 Foot box with matching box,  5.0 liter V8 4WD, So much toys and whistles, Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, Price including certification, Price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit  6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our trucks warehouse inventory at our website :   MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA 

Due to Ontario government Covit-19 protocols we can only see customer by appointments, Please contact us before making arrangements to arrive  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

