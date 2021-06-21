Menu
2012 Ford F-150

94,803 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XTR Super Crew Cab 6.6"Box ( An Absolute Pen )

2012 Ford F-150

XTR Super Crew Cab 6.6"Box ( An Absolute Pen )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7414940
  • Stock #: 13238
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9CFB04046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 94,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Here Is One More Rock Star, Black Super Crew  Low Kms 4WD With Phenomenal 5.0 Engine, XTR Lurury Package With Huge Cabin And Good Size 6.6" Box, Outstanding Condition. 94803 Kms, One Ontario Owner Since Day One, No accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

