2012 Ford F-150

119,216 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,216KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033179
  • Stock #: 13333M
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1CFD02875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality & Value, Sharp Black XTR With 5.0 Litre Engine 4WD, One Local Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accidents Reported According To A Carfax History Report Inculding Service History Through The Years.

 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.C

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

