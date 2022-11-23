2012 Ford F-150

Menu
156,709 KM

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

156,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9400423
  • Stock #: N223806B
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF8CFA48856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,709 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! XLT SUPER CAB, 4x4, 5.0L, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, BED LINER, STEP BARS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
8 Cylinder Engine
Flex Fuel Capability
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

