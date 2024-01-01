Menu
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2012 Ford Focus

199,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
SE 4dr Sedan Automatic

SE 4dr Sedan Automatic

2012 Ford Focus

SE 4dr Sedan Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
VIN 1FAHP3F24CL170735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FAHP3F24CL170735
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

647-354-5500

647-354-5500

2012 Ford Focus