2012 Ford Focus

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

NAVIGATION,TITANIUM,LEATHER,CERTIFIED,NO-ACCIDENTS

2012 Ford Focus

NAVIGATION,TITANIUM,LEATHER,CERTIFIED,NO-ACCIDENTS

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5956491
  • VIN: 1FAHP3J2XCL245607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**ON SALE NOW REDUCED FROM $7499**     >>>UNBEATABLE PRICES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

