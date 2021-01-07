Menu
2012 Ford Focus

122,515 KM

Details Description Features

$5,099

+ tax & licensing
$5,099

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing

122,515KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6437161
  Stock #: 11498A
  VIN: 1FAHP3N20CL285866

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red Candy Tinted
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 122,515 KM

Vehicle Description

*****AS IS-----CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

