2012 Ford Focus

89,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6840722
  • Stock #: 5288
  • VIN: 1fahp3m25cl350972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL , AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.0 LT., LOW KMS., OUTSTANDING CONDITION , LEATHER , NAVIGATION , POWER SUNROOF , SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES ON RIMS , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetoothtilt steering , cruise , and much more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

