2012 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
905-271-9127
825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9
905-271-9127
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
SEL , AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.0 LT., LOW KMS., OUTSTANDING CONDITION , LEATHER , NAVIGATION , POWER SUNROOF , SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES ON RIMS , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetoothtilt steering , cruise , and much more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9