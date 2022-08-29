2012 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998
95,867 KM Used

Listing ID: 9036481

Stock #: 12548

12548 VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL334768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,867 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Flex Fuel Capability Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.