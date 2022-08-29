$9,998+ tax & licensing
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,867KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9036481
- Stock #: 12548
- VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL334768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,867 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr HB Titanium
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4