EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($700 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2012 Ford Fusion

225,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SEL FWD

2012 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SEL FWD

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
VIN 3FAHP0JA4CR153206

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3FAHP0JA4CR153206
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($700 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Entertainment System

