<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2012 Ford Mustang V6 Convertible – 137,500 km – M&L Autos</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Experience Open-Air Freedom with Iconic Style!</span></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This <span style=font-weight: 600;>2012 Ford Mustang V6 Convertible</span> delivers the perfect blend of power, performance, and classic American muscle car appeal. With <span style=font-weight: 600;>137,500 km</span>, this well-maintained drop-top is ready to turn heads on every drive.</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Key Features:</span><br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>3.7L V6 Engine</span> – Smooth 305 HP for an exhilarating ride<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Automatic Transmission</span> – Effortless shifting for daily driving<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Power Convertible Top</span> – Enjoy open-air cruising at the touch of a button<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sporty Styling</span> – Aggressive Mustang design with dual exhaust and iconic badging<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Comfortable Interior</span> – Cloth seats, air conditioning, and modern tech<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Clean History</span> – Well cared for and ready for its next owner</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Why Buy This Mustang?</span></p><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Reliable & Fun:</span> The V6 engine balances power and efficiency.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Great Condition:</span> Maintained with no major issues.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Perfect Summer Ride:</span> Drop the top and cruise in style!</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Priced to Sell – Don’t Miss Out!</span><br />📞 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Contact M&L Autos Today</span> for a test drive!</p>

2012 Ford Mustang

137,500 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV V6 PREMIUM

12718350

2012 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV V6 PREMIUM

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EM3C5213205

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # FM1205
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convertible Soft Top

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

2012 Ford Mustang