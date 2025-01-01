$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
2DR CONV V6 PREMIUM
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # FM1205
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience Open-Air Freedom with Iconic Style!
This 2012 Ford Mustang V6 Convertible delivers the perfect blend of power, performance, and classic American muscle car appeal. With 137,500 km, this well-maintained drop-top is ready to turn heads on every drive.
Key Features:
✔ 3.7L V6 Engine – Smooth 305 HP for an exhilarating ride
✔ Automatic Transmission – Effortless shifting for daily driving
✔ Power Convertible Top – Enjoy open-air cruising at the touch of a button
✔ Sporty Styling – Aggressive Mustang design with dual exhaust and iconic badging
✔ Comfortable Interior – Cloth seats, air conditioning, and modern tech
✔ Clean History – Well cared for and ready for its next owner
Why Buy This Mustang?
Reliable & Fun: The V6 engine balances power and efficiency.
Great Condition: Maintained with no major issues.
Perfect Summer Ride: Drop the top and cruise in style!
Priced to Sell – Don’t Miss Out!
📞 Contact M&L Autos Today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
