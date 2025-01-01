Menu
CERTIFIED, F350 SUPER DUTY WORKSHOP ON WHEELS, PERFECT FOR TRUCK MECHANICS OR MOBILE TIRE SHOP, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH AIR COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA MOTOR, POWER INVERTER, SHELVES AND BOXES THROUGH OUT, DRAWERS, LADDER RACKS, TRAILER BRAKE TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLS

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,CRUISE, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

2012 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

252,000 KM

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

CERTIFIED,AIR COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA MOTOR,INVERTER

2012 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

CERTIFIED,AIR COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA MOTOR,INVERTER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
