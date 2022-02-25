2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift

Sale $11,000 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8362638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Yellow

Body Style Heavy Equipment

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Passengers 2

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.