Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift

0 KM

Details Description

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift

2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift

Max Platform Height 26'ft. 3" inch

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift

Max Platform Height 26'ft. 3" inch

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
Sale

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Heavy Equipment
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

HAULOTTE  COMPACT 2632E   EXCELLENT CONDITION, STORED INDOORS  

EVERYTHING WORKS PERFECT   NO STORIES JUST A NICE SCISSOR LIFT  

MAXIMUM PLATFORM HEIGHT  26 FT 3 INCH

RATED LOAD CAPACITY  500 LBS 

RATED NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS  2 P +154 LB 

MADE BY HAULOTTE GROUP  125 TAYLOR PARKWAY   ARCHBOLD , OHIO USA 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2015 RAM 5500 SLT
 103,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX
 5,600 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XL
 124,270 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
905-722-9261 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory