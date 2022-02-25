$11,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Haulotte Scissor Lift
Max Platform Height 26'ft. 3" inch
Location
Bill Bennett Motors
1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
$11,000
- Listing ID: 8362638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Heavy Equipment
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
HAULOTTE COMPACT 2632E EXCELLENT CONDITION, STORED INDOORS
EVERYTHING WORKS PERFECT NO STORIES JUST A NICE SCISSOR LIFT
MAXIMUM PLATFORM HEIGHT 26 FT 3 INCH
RATED LOAD CAPACITY 500 LBS
RATED NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS 2 P +154 LB
MADE BY HAULOTTE GROUP 125 TAYLOR PARKWAY ARCHBOLD , OHIO USA
