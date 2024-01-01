Menu
<pre>*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*<br><br><br>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM<br><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br><br>*ONLY 224,000KM*<br><br>Clean Title & CARFAX Available<br><br>$6 099+HST/LICENSING<br><br>2012 HONDA CIVIC SEDAN EX<br><br>✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes<br>✅️ New Front & Rear Tires<br>✅️ New Cabin Filter<br>✅️ New Engine Air Filter<br>✅️ Professional Detailing<br>✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty<br><br>Included in Certification for $999+hst<br><br>Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst<br><br>Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst<br><br>2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst<br><br>Vehicle Options:<br>•Keyless Entry<br>•Air Conditioning<br>•Power Windows<br>•Power Locks<br><br>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:<br><br>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”<br><br>(647)685-3345<br>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors</pre>

2012 Honda Civic

224,000 KM

$6,099

+ tax & licensing
Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

224,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F55CH112894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

