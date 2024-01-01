Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX, available now at M&L Autos. This sleek blue beauty features a comfortable beige interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine thats perfect for navigating city streets and highway journeys alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.</p><p>This pre-owned Civic has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a host of desirable features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable. With only 143,000km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it. Enjoy the convenience of features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated mirrors and a sunroof/moonroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny days.</p><p>Here are five of the features that make this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Android Auto and Apple CarPlay:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music on the go.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest of conditions.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Make hands-free calls and stream music wirelessly for a safer and more enjoyable drive.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions, enhancing safety and visibility.</li></ol><p>Come down to M&L Autos today to see this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for yourself and experience the quality and reliability that Honda is known for.</p><p> </p>

2012 Honda Civic

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
12005299

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

  1. 1733928537
  2. 1733928538
  3. 1733928538
  4. 1733928538
  5. 1733928538
  6. 1733928538
  7. 1733928538
  8. 1733928538
  9. 1733928538
  10. 1733928537
  11. 1733928538
  12. 1733928536
  13. 1733928537
  14. 1733928537
  15. 1733928537
  16. 1733928538
  17. 1733928538
  18. 1733928538
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51CH005499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX, available now at M&L Autos. This sleek blue beauty features a comfortable beige interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that's perfect for navigating city streets and highway journeys alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.

This pre-owned Civic has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a host of desirable features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable. With only 143,000km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it. Enjoy the convenience of features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated mirrors and a sunroof/moonroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny days.

Here are five of the features that make this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX truly stand out:

  1. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music on the go.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest of conditions.
  3. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.
  4. Bluetooth Connectivity: Make hands-free calls and stream music wirelessly for a safer and more enjoyable drive.
  5. Automatic Headlights: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions, enhancing safety and visibility.

Come down to M&L Autos today to see this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for yourself and experience the quality and reliability that Honda is known for.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 159,900 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 179,900 KM $14,450 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G for sale in Mississauga, ON
2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G 176,000 KM $4,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic