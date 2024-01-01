$10,499+ tax & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX, available now at M&L Autos. This sleek blue beauty features a comfortable beige interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that's perfect for navigating city streets and highway journeys alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.
This pre-owned Civic has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a host of desirable features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable. With only 143,000km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it. Enjoy the convenience of features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Stay comfortable with heated mirrors and a sunroof/moonroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny days.
Here are five of the features that make this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX truly stand out:
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music on the go.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest of conditions.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Make hands-free calls and stream music wirelessly for a safer and more enjoyable drive.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions, enhancing safety and visibility.
Come down to M&L Autos today to see this 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for yourself and experience the quality and reliability that Honda is known for.
