2012 Honda Civic

176,000 KM

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

LX ,NO ACCIDENT

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #117, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5516034
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f49ch106023

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

2012 HONDA CIVIC, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT ,VERY WELL MAINTAINED, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED. 

EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS. 

THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AND TEST DRIVEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT @ 9052085000.THANKS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

1000 Dundas St E #117, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

