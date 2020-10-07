Menu
2012 Honda Civic

144,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

EX,SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #117, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002655
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F56CH112869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU. 

EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS. 

PLEASE CALL TODAY AT 9052085000 FOR MORE INFORMATION OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

RYDER MOTORS 

905 208 5000

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

