2012 Honda Civic

183,090 KM

$7,533

+ tax & licensing
$7,533

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,533

+ taxes & licensing

183,090KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656370
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49CH034286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC-EX~POWER OPTIONS~CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

