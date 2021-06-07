Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCID.

2012 Honda CR-V

EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCID.

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7282373
  • Stock #: 2730
  • VIN: 5J6RM3H5XCL800072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2012 HONDA CR-V EX

$12.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM* 127.000

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.4L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, USB/MP3\AUX RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

EX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

