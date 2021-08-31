Menu
2012 Honda Fit

128,357 KM

$9,396

+ tax & licensing
$9,396

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2012 Honda Fit

2012 Honda Fit

Sport

2012 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,396

+ taxes & licensing

128,357KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8016531
  Stock #: J212495B
  VIN: LUCGE8G72C3002817

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J212495B
  • Mileage 128,357 KM

Vehicle Description

4CYL, 5 SPEED MANUAL, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, SPOILER, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

