2012 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,396 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 3 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8016531

8016531 Stock #: J212495B

J212495B VIN: LUCGE8G72C3002817

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # J212495B

Mileage 128,357 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat M/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.