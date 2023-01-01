$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2012 Honda Pilot
EX,8 SEATS,4X4,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9747289
- VIN: 5FNYF4H4XCB503010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HONDA PILOT EX, 8 SEATS, 4X4, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper
Power Seats
XM Radio,
USB
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
