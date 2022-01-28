$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 Hyundai Accent
2012 Hyundai Accent
NO ACCIDENT
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
255,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8259930
- Stock #: 10959
- VIN: KMHCT5AE6CU006499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10959
- Mileage 255,935 KM
Vehicle Description
.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5