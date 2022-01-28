Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

255,935 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

NO ACCIDENT

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 8259930
  2. 8259930
  3. 8259930
  4. 8259930
  5. 8259930
  6. 8259930
  7. 8259930
  8. 8259930
  9. 8259930
  10. 8259930
  11. 8259930
  12. 8259930
  13. 8259930
  14. 8259930
  15. 8259930
  16. 8259930
  17. 8259930
  18. 8259930
  19. 8259930
  20. 8259930
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

255,935KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8259930
  • Stock #: 10959
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6CU006499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10959
  • Mileage 255,935 KM

Vehicle Description

.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 255,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 82,390 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 NO ACCI...
 67,474 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Inventory