Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 4 DR SDN AUTO GL </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold;>1.8L</span><span style=font-size: 10pt;> GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CLEAN CARFAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>KEYLESS ENTRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>2 SETS OF KEYS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>HEATED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOW </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER LOCKS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH CONNECTION </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 / +1 437 433 4707 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

141,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle
12055510

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

  1. 1735681411
  2. 1735681411
  3. 1735681411
  4. 1735681411
  5. 1735681411
  6. 1735681411
  7. 1735681411
  8. 1735681411
  9. 1735681410
  10. 1735681410
  11. 1735681410
  12. 1735681410
  13. 1735681411
  14. 1735681411
  15. 1735681411
  16. 1735681411
  17. 1735681411
  18. 1735681411
  19. 1735681411
  20. 1735681411
  21. 1735681411
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE3CH129630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 4 DR SDN AUTO GL 1.8L GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

CLEAN CARFAX

KEYLESS ENTRY

2 SETS OF KEYS

HEATED SEATS

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER WINDOW

POWER LOCKS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTION

 VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

 OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 / +1 437 433 4707 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2023 Nissan Armada SL 7 SEATERS /ACCIDENT-FREE/NISSAN MAINTENANCE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Nissan Armada SL 7 SEATERS /ACCIDENT-FREE/NISSAN MAINTENANCE 28,000 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Audi Q5 Komfort 129,600 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Audi Q3 Technik 96,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-962-XXXX

(click to show)

437-962-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra