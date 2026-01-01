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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14405281

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4CH086979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5NPDH4AE4CH086979
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-XXXX

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647-354-5500

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$4,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Hyundai Elantra