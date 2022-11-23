2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383086

9383086 Stock #: 2996

2996 VIN: KMHDB8AE9CU152369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.