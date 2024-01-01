$8,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium*One Owner
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium*One Owner
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,590 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HYUNDAI SANTAFE GL PREMIUM*CERTIFIED*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*POWER OPTIONS *BLUETOOTH**
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :
~HEATED SEATS,SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS,BLUETOOTH AND MORE
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Motors
Capital Motors
Primary
Call Dealer
416-873-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-873-9656