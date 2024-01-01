Menu
2012 HYUNDAI SANTAFE GL PREMIUM*CERTIFIED*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*POWER OPTIONS *BLUETOOTH**

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :

~HEATED SEATS,SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS,BLUETOOTH AND MORE

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

160,590 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium*One Owner

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium*One Owner

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

160,590KM
Used
VIN 5XYZG3AB7CG162453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI SANTAFE GL PREMIUM*CERTIFIED*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*POWER OPTIONS *BLUETOOTH**

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :

~HEATED SEATS,SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS,BLUETOOTH AND MORE

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour door handles
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
outside temp display
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
P235/60R18 all season tires
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
2.4L DOHC CVVT I4 engine

Safety

Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows

Convenience

Clock

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features

coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
pinch protection
load limiters
fuel level
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
door courtesy
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
(1) rear of centre console
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body colour grille w/chrome surround
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Dual sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
rear tailgate
trip distance
(2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe