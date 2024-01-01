Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE All-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
11990316

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11990316
  2. 11990316
  3. 11990316
  4. 11990316
  5. 11990316
  6. 11990316
  7. 11990316
  8. 11990316
  9. 11990316
  10. 11990316
  11. 11990316
  12. 11990316
  13. 11990316
  14. 11990316
  15. 11990316
  16. 11990316
  17. 11990316
  18. 11990316
  19. 11990316
  20. 11990316
  21. 11990316
  22. 11990316
  23. 11990316
  24. 11990316
  25. 11990316
  26. 11990316
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
VIN 5XYZHDAG1CG149308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5XYZHDAG1CG149308
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr 4x4 Automatic 162,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 220,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 199,900 KM $3,820 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe