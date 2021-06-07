+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FE, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8