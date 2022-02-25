Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT | V6 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT | V6 | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281284
  • Stock #: 2859
  • VIN: 5XYZG4AG3CG155386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT V6

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 183.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*FULLY LOADED* 3.5L, FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, HEATED POWER SEATS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, USB\AUX\XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES. 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 191,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 171,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 115,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory