2012 Hyundai Sonata

126,000 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8020203
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC5CH341062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS

NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA, LOW KMS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

 Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

