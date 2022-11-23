$10,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2012 Hyundai Tucson
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9433338
- VIN: KM8JT3ACXCU452245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HYUNDAI TUCSON,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
NO ACCIDENT !
ONE OWNER !
REAR CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls,
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.