2012 Hyundai Tucson

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Tucson

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433338
  • VIN: KM8JT3ACXCU452245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI TUCSON,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

NO ACCIDENT !

ONE OWNER !

REAR CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

