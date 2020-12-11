2012 Hyundai Veloster

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Generic Sun/Moonroof

