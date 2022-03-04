$10,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2012 Hyundai Veloster
Base TECH Sunroof/Navigation/Alloys/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8508743
- Stock #: 6521
- VIN: KMHTC6AD2CU053576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 6521
- Mileage 95,598 KM
Vehicle Description
*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Pearl White, 3 Door Coupe
with 3rd Door. w/TEch Package, Automatic, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof,
Bluetooth, Alloys, Leather, USB
Input, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for
12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.
We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2013 2014
2015 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura
RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD
EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more
detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase
only on approved credit.
Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.