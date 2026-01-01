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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Infiniti EX35

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Infiniti EX35

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
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2012 Infiniti EX35

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,000KM
VIN JN1AJOHRXCM453725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # JN1AJOHRXCM453725
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-XXXX

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647-354-5500

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$4,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Infiniti EX35