2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sport SPORT | MANUAL | SOFT TOP | 4X4
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 9473430
- Stock #: APR11044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 156,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Get yourself into this 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 that will make this winter a memorable one.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a six (6) speed manual transmission layered with Jeeps 4x4 system.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a removable Black soft top, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM radio, CD player, traction control, manual windows, manual door locks, fully removable doors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4will bring!
Vehicle Features
