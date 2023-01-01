Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

156,151 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sport SPORT | MANUAL | SOFT TOP | 4X4

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sport SPORT | MANUAL | SOFT TOP | 4X4

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

156,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473430
  • Stock #: APR11044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Get yourself into this 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 that will make this winter a memorable one.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a six (6) speed manual transmission layered with Jeeps 4x4 system.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a removable Black soft top, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM radio, CD player, traction control, manual windows, manual door locks, fully removable doors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4will bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

