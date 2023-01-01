Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 KIA FORTE SX*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*SUNROOF*LEATHER SEATS*</p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:</p><p>~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS , SUNROOF<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702614324425_7545731414667085 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS</p>

2012 Kia Forte

142,659 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn SX*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn SX*CERTIFIED

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

  1. 10781733
  2. 10781733
  3. 10781733
  4. 10781733
  5. 10781733
  6. 10781733
  7. 10781733
  8. 10781733
  9. 10781733
  10. 10781733
  11. 10781733
  12. 10781733
  13. 10781733
  14. 10781733
  15. 10781733
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,659KM
Used
VIN KNAFW4A38C5506513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,659 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 KIA FORTE SX*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*SUNROOF*LEATHER SEATS*

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS , SUNROOF

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Towing & lashing hook
2.4L DOHC MPI dual CVVT I4 engine
56 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers
Sport Suspension Tuning

Exterior

Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
P215/45R17 tires
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
auto climate control
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Central pwr door locks
(2) pwr outlets
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Alloy sport pedals
Metallic interior accents
Seat back storage pockets
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Roof-mounted micro antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription

Safety

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch

Convenience

Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders

Additional Features

Armrest
17 ALLOY WHEELS
USB port
Automatic clear-lens headlights
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: illuminated ignition keyhole

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Motors

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg*No Accidents*Certified for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg*No Accidents*Certified 193,838 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL*No Accidents*Certified for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL*No Accidents*Certified 125,163 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn GX*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn GX*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED 230,608 KM $9,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte