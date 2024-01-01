Menu
<p>2012 KIA OPTIMA EX*CERTIFIED*LEATHER SEATS*DUAL SUNROOF*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS *<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711667686032_7003523718732423 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :</p><p>~HEATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, PANAROMIC SUNROOF</p><p>~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS</p>

2012 Kia Optima

132,327 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

132,327KM
Used
VIN KNAGN4A74C5296003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 KIA OPTIMA EX*CERTIFIED*LEATHER SEATS*DUAL SUNROOF*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS *

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH :

~HEATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, PANAROMIC SUNROOF

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
Sunglass Holder
(2) front cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front/rear map lights
Dual cloth sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Leatherette dash trim
Cooling glove box *Temperature Dependent on Climate Control Setting*
Front pin lamp
Front/rear door storage bins
Leatherette centre door panel insert -inc: leatherette door armrest trim
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down w/front pinch protection
Rear centre fold-down armrest w/(2) cup holders
Soft finish upper door trim

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC GDI 16-valve aluminum I4 engine
Front/rear disc brakes

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome Grille
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lights
Aerodynamic underbody cladding
Body-colour door handles w/chrome trim
Chrome door moulding
Front lip air dam
Front/rear body-colour bumpers -inc: contrasting rear fascia
Rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer -inc: aeroblades
Side fender garnish
Solar glass windshield

Safety

Rearview Camera
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Brake assist system (BAS)
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Dual front side airbags
Hill assist control (HAC)
Child seat safety tethers
Dual advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

Suspension

coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio receiver

Additional Features

Dual-zone auto climate control -inc: rear vents
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Leatherette front centre console -inc: flip-up armrest w/storage
Outboard front/rear 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners
auto defog system
front force limiters
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Steptronic shifter
adaptive learning
neutral control
variable line pressure
roll-top bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

