<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Kia Rondo

187,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rondo

4dr Wagon I4 EX Premium

2012 Kia Rondo

4dr Wagon I4 EX Premium

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
VIN KNAHH8C83C7395571

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KNAHH8C83C7395571
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Kia Rondo