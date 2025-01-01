$4,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Rondo
EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Keyless Entry
2012 Kia Rondo
EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,734KM
VIN KNAHH8A84C7395694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17683FA
- Mileage 182,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Overall this Kia Rondo is a refined compact mini van with loads of style at a bargain price. This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This wagon has 182,598 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This wagon has 182,598 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
Chrome Interior Accents
Eco-Minder
(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls
Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
(2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing/lashing hook
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Exterior
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Projection headlamps
Heated pwr mirrors
Chrome accented door handles
Chrome accented side moulding
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Windshield wiper de-icer
"Tiger nose" radiator grille
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Connectivity
Roof mounted micro antenna
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Electronic Brake Distribution
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Electronic stability control w/traction control system
Shift interlock
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2010 Dodge Journey SXT No Accident Heated Seats Bluetooth 216,699 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q3 No Accident Digital Dash Panoramic Roof 60,706 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH 50,714 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 Kia Rondo